BB&T Corporation (BBT) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Comparing side by side

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB&T Corporation 49 3.09 N/A 4.00 12.88 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.19 N/A 2.05 16.22

In table 1 we can see BB&T Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The First Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BB&T Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BB&T Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The First Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB&T Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 1.4% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

BB&T Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. The First Bancshares Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BB&T Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BB&T Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BB&T Corporation has an average price target of $52.17, and a 15.32% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BB&T Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 57.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of BB&T Corporation shares. Comparatively, The First Bancshares Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BB&T Corporation -0.02% 3.97% 1.68% 5.21% 0.17% 18.95% The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79%

For the past year BB&T Corporation has stronger performance than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

BB&T Corporation beats The First Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.