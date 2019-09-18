BB&T Corporation (BBT) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB&T Corporation 49 3.63 N/A 4.00 12.88 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 3.12 N/A 1.56 14.00

Table 1 highlights BB&T Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BB&T Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BB&T Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BB&T Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB&T Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 1.4% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that BB&T Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BB&T Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BB&T Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BB&T Corporation’s downside potential is -1.77% at a $52.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BB&T Corporation and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 11.6%. About 0.3% of BB&T Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BB&T Corporation -0.02% 3.97% 1.68% 5.21% 0.17% 18.95% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86%

For the past year BB&T Corporation has 18.95% stronger performance while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -5.86% weaker performance.

Summary

BB&T Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.