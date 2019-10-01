Bbt Capital Management Upped National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $304,116; Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $5.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 4.02 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 302,800 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 53,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 295 shares. Weiss Asset LP accumulated 10,311 shares. Hudock Cap Limited has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 10,138 are owned by Trexquant L P. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 796 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 530,831 shares. Federated Pa invested in 6,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 74,000 shares. Polygon Ltd reported 1.64% stake. Citigroup stated it has 39,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 34,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 648,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 64,573 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 33,560 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ballentine Partners has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,759 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 0.05% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 20,162 shares. 1.82 million were accumulated by Jennison Associates Llc. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.22% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Notis has 23,530 shares. Axa has 0.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc owns 9,424 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,791 shares. Stephens Investment Llc owns 68,014 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 11,778 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,982 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 36,096 shares. 7,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.