Bbt Capital Management Trimmed Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $617,031 as Share Price Rose; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $305,800 as Shares Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 5,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 37,358 shares traded or 84.79% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 271,945 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 1,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Principal Financial reported 1,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 40,201 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 129,834 shares. Aperio Group Limited invested in 8,213 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 190,104 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Secor Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 2,887 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares to 143,828 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

