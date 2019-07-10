Bbt Capital Management Trimmed Its New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Holding as Share Value Declined; Park West Asset Management Lifted Stake in Kindred Biosciences (KIN) by $6.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84 million, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 24,846 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN)

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 56,687 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 673,764 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,420 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.05% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 14,199 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Company holds 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 2,443 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Secor Advsrs Lp invested in 0.51% or 237,480 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Virtu Financial Lc stated it has 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 34,829 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1.98 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 119,076 shares.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Media (NEWM) CEO Mike Reed on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM) CEO Mike Reed on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In rare rebuke, shareholders of newspaper chain GateHouse reject executive pay plan – Boston Business Journal” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Media Announces Agreement to Acquire the Newspaper Assets of Schurz Communications, Inc. for $30.0 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kindred Biosciences’ (KIN) CEO Richard Chin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Titan International Inc (TWI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 710,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 12,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% stake. 238 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 110,914 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,590 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Sit Investment Assocs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 116,350 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 38,049 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 6,030 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 680 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 74,082 shares. 79,201 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1.35M shares. Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability owns 500,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 5,760 shares.