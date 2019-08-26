Bbt Capital Management Stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 160,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 758,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.00M, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 2.37M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24,089 shares to 351,369 shares, valued at $158.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 603,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

