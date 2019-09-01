Bbt Capital Management Lowered News New (NWSA) Position By $623,796; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 54.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as News Corp New (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 43,125 shares with $536,000 value, down from 95,108 last quarter. News Corp New now has $8.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 1.42 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 3.53% above currents $88.86 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.73 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.