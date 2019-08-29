Bbt Capital Management Lowered New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Westpac Bkg (WBK) Shares Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.42 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 130,582 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – JUSTICE BEACH FOUND THAT WESTPAC HAD NOT ENGAGED IN MARKET MANIPULATION OR MISLEADING AND DECEPTIVE CONDUCT UNDER CORPORATIONS ACT; 10/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 14/03/2018 – VILLAWORLD GETS MATURITY EXTENSION ON ANZ/WESTPAC BANK FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX – AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC’S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%; 05/03/2018 Fitch: Major Aussie Banks – ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac – Face Rising Macroeconomic Risks to Asset Quality, Largely Stemming From Households; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Cash Earnings A$4.25 Bln, Up 6%; 20/05/2018 – Westpac’s Toubia Is Focused on Central Bank in Europe (Video); 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH PROFIT A$4.25B; EST. A$4.21B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Australia’s major banks report steady results, but challenges apparent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd Com owns 60,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 47 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 53,883 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 84,914 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.05% or 253,952 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 14,851 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 265,800 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 92,070 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 108,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancshares reported 98,862 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 55,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 673,764 shares. 4,995 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 872,062 shares.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares to 246,535 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).