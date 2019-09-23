Bbt Capital Management Holding In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Has Lifted; Mfa Financial (MFA) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.38 million shares traded or 212.27% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. It closed at $7.46 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Service Agreements with Regal and Cinemark – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AMC Entertainment vs. Cinemark – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.71M are held by State Street Corp. Aqr Capital has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 42,457 were accumulated by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. 137,500 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability. Hudock Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 123 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 10,311 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 9,865 shares. Broadview Advisors Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 593,034 shares. American holds 39,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51,762 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Life Storage Inc. by 4,200 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 24,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MFA Financial Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KBW sees Agency mortgage REITs’ costs rising through year end – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.