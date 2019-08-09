Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 59.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock declined 5.74%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $497,000 value, down from 33,700 last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 403,336 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 28 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 27 trimmed and sold stock positions in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 7.57 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 120,889 shares traded. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 395,648 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 84,281 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.99% in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,639 shares.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 655,754 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 540,440 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 17,792 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Group One Trading LP reported 1,036 shares. Element Mngmt Lc stated it has 20,658 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Dupont Cap holds 0.06% or 67,235 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 12,588 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $121.99M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24.