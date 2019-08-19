Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $459,920 as Stock Price Declined; Ehealth (EHTH) Holding Upped by Redmile Group Llc

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 233,307 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 904,447 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com has 1.41 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 23,395 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 51,774 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 130,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.47M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,788 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.43M shares. 44,900 were reported by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 2,337 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 56,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 44,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,475 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares to 538,730 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 303,254 shares. Atika Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 93,000 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 228,328 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & accumulated 30,000 shares. Aperio Ltd Co reported 3,479 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 708,072 were reported by Lord Abbett Lc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 14,002 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 1,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 1.18% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dorsey Wright, a California-based fund reported 300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 25,364 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 38,800 shares. Eam Limited Liability reported 0.67% stake.

