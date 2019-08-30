Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Its New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Stake; Investors Title Co (ITIC) Sentiment Is 1.14

Investors Title Co (ITIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 24 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold their positions in Investors Title Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 811,926 shares, up from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Investors Title Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 5.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 52,361 shares with $550,000 value, down from 95,469 last quarter. New Media Invt Group Inc now has $515.30M valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 435,300 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 34,829 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 52,173 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Numerixs Technologies has 11,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 84,914 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited stated it has 233,173 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 579,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 17,470 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 40,088 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Ameritas Invest has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

Markel Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company for 213,300 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 6,374 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Biglari Capital Corp. has 0.18% invested in the company for 9,550 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $272.23 million. It underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services in connection with tax-deferred real property exchange; serves as a qualified intermediary in like-kind exchanges of real or personal property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

