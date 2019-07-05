Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake; Hull Tactical US Etf (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shorts Down By 94.44%

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 59.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $497,000 value, down from 33,700 last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $5.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 249,407 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Hull Tactical US Etf (NYSEARCA:HTUS) had a decrease of 94.44% in short interest. HTUS’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 94.44% from 3,600 shares previously. It closed at $25.29 lastly. It is down 1.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $125.44 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Toll Brothers had 11 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Thursday, March 7.