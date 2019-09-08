Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by $500,376; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Smith Moore & Company Cut Holding by $358,608

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 20,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 32,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 125,841 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,262 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 8,986 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Limited Company holds 474,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.21% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 61,615 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 46,628 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Lc. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Hbk Lp accumulated 0.01% or 30,579 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 15,500 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 18,400 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 123,059 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 3,099 shares.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.72 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 18,708 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 104,950 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 5,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 13.24 million shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 1.40M shares. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,191 shares. Yorktown & Rech owns 4,000 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 114,675 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested in 2,565 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.13% or 3,768 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com holds 595,692 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,050 shares. Eqis Capital reported 3,616 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,765 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 29,468 shares.

