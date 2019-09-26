Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Adtran (ADTN) Position as Stock Value Declined; Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 309,067 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 58,507 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 242,460 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $112.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 281.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

