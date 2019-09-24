Bbt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) as Market Valuation Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Healthcare Value Capital Has Raised Holding by $1.34 Million

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 2.15 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 203,689 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia

