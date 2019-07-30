Bbt Capital Management Decreased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding By $459,920; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted On Assignment (ASGN) Stake By $315,000

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased On Assignment Inc (ASGN) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 5,000 shares as On Assignment Inc (ASGN)’s stock declined 14.17%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 18,000 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 13,000 last quarter. On Assignment Inc now has $3.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 93,324 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn Ascentium Equipment Rec 2018-1 Trust Nts Prlim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Inc Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal LLC; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Incorporated Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal, LLC; 22/05/2018 – ASGN Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day Featuring Panel of Industry Experts Discussing the “Future of Technology: Risks and Challenges”; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q Rev $685.2M

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 45.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock rose 7.07%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 35,041 shares with $593,000 value, down from 63,786 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 469,735 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,500 activity. $30,500 worth of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) was bought by JONES JEREMY M.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) stake by 12,786 shares to 145,983 valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) stake by 3,070 shares and now owns 83,891 shares. Mfa Financial Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ASGN shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 69,779 shares or 31.08% less from 101,243 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Management reported 51,696 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN). Moreover, Frontier Mngmt has 0.07% invested in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 14,350 shares valued at $226,156 was made by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.