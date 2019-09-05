Bbt Capital Management Decreased New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Stake By $431,080; Acacia Research (ACTG) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 42 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 24 decreased and sold equity positions in Acacia Research Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 29.02 million shares, up from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acacia Research Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 18.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 52,361 shares with $550,000 value, down from 95,469 last quarter. New Media Invt Group Inc now has $542.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 56,260 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 678 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has declined 24.59% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 21/03/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Statement in Response to Acacia Research Corp; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research Bd Wants Stockholders to Vote for Louis Graziadio and Frank ‘Ted’ White; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS, BLR PARTNERS ISSUE LETTER TO BOARD OF ACACIA RESEARCH; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA HOLDERS SIDUS INVESTMENT, BLR MAY CONSIDER LEGAL ACTION; 29/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – ALFRED TOBIA TURNED DOWN CO’S OFFER TO PUT HIM ONTO CO’S BOARD; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA: ESTABLISHED A STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE; 25/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH: WILLING TO EXPAND BOARD SIZE IF ITS SLATE WINS; 21/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issues Letter to Stockholders; 06/04/2018 – Initial Coin Offerings Raised a Record Amount in First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – ACACIA: BOARD EVALUATED SIDUS-NOMINATED DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.35 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,566 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 18,356 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 10,352 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 91,989 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 104,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 14,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 14,851 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 265,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 2,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 194,569 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 466,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential accumulated 89,195 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.09% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

