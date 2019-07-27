Bbt Capital Management Decreased New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Position by $431,080; Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 43,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,361 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 95,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 581,310 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 105,224 shares. 7,889 were accumulated by First City Mngmt. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc owns 26,898 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 313,028 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Icon Advisers has 31,230 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 2.42M shares or 1.81% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 11,530 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 42,375 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 693,958 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. 146,685 were reported by Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi. 28.11 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,766 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 1.91% or 145,525 shares. Maple Management invested in 85,640 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 9.83M shares or 2.02% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Just Tripled My Equity Ownership Of New Media Investment Group – Seeking Alpha” on January 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group (NEWM) to Acquire the Newspaper Assets of Schurz Communications for $30 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In rare rebuke, shareholders of newspaper chain GateHouse reject executive pay plan – Boston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gannett, New Media jump on report of merger talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.