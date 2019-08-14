Bbt Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in News New (NWSA) by $623,796 as Share Price Rose; As Radware (RDWR) Share Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Upped by $458,198 Its Stake

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 4.41 million shares traded or 37.19% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Radware (RDWR) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 17,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 181,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 164,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Radware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 139,459 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 62,965 shares to 832,164 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group by 135,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,490 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark.