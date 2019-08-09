Bbt Capital Management Decreased Holding in News New (NWSA) by $623,796; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $19.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 1.56 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD 1105.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1.51 BLN VS HK$1.61 BLN; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 487,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 379,984 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, down from 867,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 207,769 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,790 are owned by Conning Incorporated. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 15,213 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Brookstone Capital accumulated 12,856 shares. 261,716 were reported by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Marathon Cap Management has invested 1.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 158,296 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Clearbridge Llc holds 1.22 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 10 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 343,315 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 82,092 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,516 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 3,624 shares stake.

