Bbt Capital Management Decreased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake By $305,460; NILFISK HOLDINGS A/S ORDINARY SHARES DE (NLFKF) Shorts Up By 11.03%

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 38.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 8,485 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 13,555 shares with $499,000 value, down from 22,040 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 961,359 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

NILFISK HOLDINGS A/S ORDINARY SHARES DE (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) had an increase of 11.03% in short interest. NLFKF’s SI was 32,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.03% from 29,000 shares previously. It closed at $41.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nilfisk A/S produces and sells professional cleaning equipment for indoor and outdoor applications in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $867.56 million. It offers floor cleaning products, including scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, burnishers, carpet extractors, and single-disc machines; commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and outdoor products, such as utility machines, suction sweepers, street washers, weed control machines, riding lawn mowers, and snow removal machines, as well as detergents and dispensers. It has a 61.29 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under Nilfisk, Clarke, Viper, Advance, Gerni, Pressure-Pro, Rottest, Contractor, ALTO, Kerrick, Hydro Tek, Wap, and Nilfisk Food brand names to the public sector comprising large multinational contract cleaners, facility management contractors, and international hotel and retail chains; as well as to smaller businesses buying a single machine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset invested in 0% or 42 shares. 70,935 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. 47,100 are owned by Macquarie. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 142,759 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 12,028 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 7,219 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 340,124 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 7,716 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co invested in 7,263 shares or 0% of the stock.