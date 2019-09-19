Bbt Capital Management Cut Adtran (ADTN) Stake By $410,985; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sentiment Is 1.88

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 30 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.31 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 68.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 12,833 shares with $196,000 value, down from 40,232 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $546.94 million valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1,454 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 286.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 218,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 86,320 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,557 shares.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 67 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $234.88 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.