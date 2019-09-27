BB&T (BBT) EPS Estimated At $1.03; Msg Networks (MSGN) Shorts Down By 4.61%

Analysts expect BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BBT’s profit would be $789.14 million giving it 12.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, BB&T Corporation’s analysts see -8.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.68M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Msg Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) had a decrease of 4.61% in short interest. MSGN's SI was 10.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.61% from 10.52M shares previously. With 599,900 avg volume, 17 days are for Msg Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)'s short sellers to cover MSGN's short positions. The SI to Msg Networks Inc's float is 17.01%. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 5.29 million shares traded or 531.57% up from the average. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.55 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -1.42% below currents $52.92 stock price. BB\u0026T had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 6.83 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Among 3 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock has $2400 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 17.08% above currents $16.8 stock price. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight”. JP Morgan downgraded MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) rating on Friday, July 19. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $1900 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

