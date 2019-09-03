Bbr Partners Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.11 Million; Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Genpact Limited (G) Holding by $297.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 625,693 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $82.26M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 192,633 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 16,255 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. 28,671 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 50,688 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Corporation holds 0% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Globeflex Capital Lp owns 21,811 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 76,431 shares. Grp invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 400,276 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Llc reported 2,997 shares. First Personal Financial holds 2.45% or 68,238 shares. Sns Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 35,844 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 75,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4.69 million are held by Parnassus Invs Ca. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 44,445 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 240,830 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And Inc has 228,501 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 167,211 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 978,401 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management stated it has 18,478 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. 22,105 were reported by Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3.29% or 2.52M shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd invested in 3.92% or 438,287 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,749 shares to 18,638 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,984 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).