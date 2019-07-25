Bbr Partners Upped Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $301,000 as Share Value Declined; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position Held by Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 69,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 6.45 million shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Oil in $50-$65/Barrel Band — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – BP PLC – SUSAN DIO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA, INC; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,157 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 211,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 7.94M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares to 29,171 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,262 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares to 338,104 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 17,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,815 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

