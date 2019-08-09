Bbr Partners Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) Trimmed by $20.98 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Plancorp Has Cut Its Stake by $497,325

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 273,911 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 337,258 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

