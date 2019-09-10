Bbr Partners Raised Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Shares Declined; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.35 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 28.20M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 73,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 191,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 264,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 3.04M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,136 shares to 23,792 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,963 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 66,819 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Stanley stated it has 81,979 shares. Boston Rech & Management Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,172 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 126,286 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments Co accumulated 73,291 shares. Stadion Money Management invested in 0.04% or 23,515 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La holds 3.01% or 92,292 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Company owns 676,960 shares. 120,086 were accumulated by Legacy Private Trust Comm. Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,274 shares. Rampart Investment Llc holds 0.48% or 99,592 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monarch Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.81% or 117,278 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $919.78M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26,553 shares to 75,790 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 125,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

