Bbr Partners Raised Its Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $2.26 Million; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Real Estate Management Services Lifted Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 276,315 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 41,085 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.78M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 681,766 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,767 shares. First Manhattan owns 780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waterfront Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.77 million shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 3.38M shares. Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,849 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.91% or 2.81M shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 673 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 120,538 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Group holds 0% or 2,822 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 62,900 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,111 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc. by 1.03 million shares to 12,846 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,676 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).