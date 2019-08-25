Bbr Partners Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $3.16 Million; Shares Rose; Thomas Story & Son Has Upped Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $2.29 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.51M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 17/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Analysis of Goldman’s Trading, Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares to 27,417 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,354 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.25% stake. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Andra Ap reported 0.11% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 20,427 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Com Inc Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Selway Asset Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Savant Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old National Retail Bank In holds 0.05% or 4,747 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 750,153 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 7,960 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 10,319 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tradewinds Lc owns 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 7,326 shares. Westpac owns 98,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 215,289 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 49,600 shares. Telemus Cap Lc owns 9,984 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 172,844 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 50,049 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 2,964 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 355,240 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Adams Natural Fund accumulated 0.32% or 26,900 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 24,802 shares. Mitchell accumulated 52,470 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 170,137 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.