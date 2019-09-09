Bbr Partners Raised Holding in Pfizer (PFE); Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 90,334 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 12.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

