Bbr Partners Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Lowered by $1.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Castleark Management Upped Nike (NKE) Position by $17.78 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 211,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 448,467 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77 million, up from 236,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 2.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,354 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $177.51. About 921,844 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,324 shares to 43,115 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 22,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,337 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 640,238 were accumulated by Junto Capital Ltd Partnership. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 5,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 5,150 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 8,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 87,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Capital has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martin Currie Limited reported 68,590 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Ltd invested in 32,790 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kingfisher Limited Co holds 16,666 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 2,799 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Business Fincl Serv Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 1.27% or 47,353 shares. Laurion Management LP owns 6,904 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Management Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 1,908 shares. Bowen Hanes & accumulated 0.01% or 1,299 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.05 million shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 1,903 shares. Cap Associate New York reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Liability owns 4,615 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.17% or 1,638 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 1,968 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.54% or 468,231 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 2,971 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.62 million shares. Veritable LP holds 0.06% or 15,827 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

