Bbr Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Share Value Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Position in Dominion Energy In (D) as Shares Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 3.48 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 12.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30.83 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. King Luther Management Corp holds 0% or 3,570 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.47M shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,969 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 525,134 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 0.23% or 39,335 shares. 43,134 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 161,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Park National Oh holds 0.08% or 18,354 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,907 shares. Field Main Bank stated it has 3,025 shares. Reliance Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 13,116 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 1.76 million shares to 17.12 million shares, valued at $937.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares to 10,984 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).