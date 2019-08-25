Bbr Partners Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Increased as Stock Value Declined; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 906,004 shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 65,041 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Llc accumulated 19,630 shares. Moreover, Counsel Limited Liability Ny has 3.25% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 313,545 shares. 10,524 are owned by Creative Planning. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.04% or 10,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 5,307 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,741 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Baillie Gifford holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 108,904 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 37,055 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 1,057 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Lafleur And Godfrey Lc owns 100,049 shares. Saratoga Research & Investment owns 238,195 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares to 725,580 shares, valued at $93.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 41,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,289 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.22% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). King Luther Cap Corporation has 4,450 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 128,878 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 6,910 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation New York invested in 4,064 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 11,167 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 52 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest holds 0.08% or 6,924 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 98,183 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of stock or 4,995 shares.