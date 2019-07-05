Bbr Partners Maintains Position in Pfizer (PFE); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Boosted Its Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Faces a High Hurdle This Friday to Appear Competitive with Sarepta (SRPT) – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hl Financial Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Research Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 20,172 shares. Intl Inc stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Cap Grp Ltd owns 18,373 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Guild Investment holds 3.92% or 70,760 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 12,300 shares. Blackhill holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 434,926 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Commerce Comml Bank reported 3.96M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wright Service Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 63,039 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc holds 2.78% or 100,037 shares. Gam Ag holds 391,881 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ssi Investment Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 59,979 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,262 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,452 are held by Liberty Capital Mgmt. Benedict Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,305 shares. State Street Corporation has 74.77 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc reported 6,692 shares stake. Bennicas Assocs reported 20,825 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Mngmt Company Limited Company has 3,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 0.88% or 201,785 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Lawrence B has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas Secs invested in 0.16% or 2,005 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resource Inc holds 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 6.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgemoor Inv holds 1.31% or 89,314 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.