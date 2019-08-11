Bbr Partners Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Primecap Management Company Boosted By $7.81 Million Its Astrazeneca (AZN) Stake

Primecap Management Company increased Astrazeneca (AZN) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 195,230 shares as Astrazeneca (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Primecap Management Company holds 56.34M shares with $2.28 billion value, up from 56.15M last quarter. Astrazeneca now has $117.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CIRCI.L – ASTRAZENECA (AZ) US COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSING WELL; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN

Bbr Partners Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 7,161 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 47,634 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 40,473 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $202.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,074 shares to 34,121 valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 13,856 shares and now owns 29,171 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Primecap Management Company decreased Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 11,800 shares to 1.57 million valued at $295.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 521,487 shares and now owns 19.33M shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was reduced too.

