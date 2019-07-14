Bbr Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $3.16 Million; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $7.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,984 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mgmt owns 28,882 shares. Maverick Cap reported 34,090 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 33,275 shares. Narwhal Cap Management stated it has 21,578 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Llc has 160,650 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A owns 907 shares. Bartlett & Limited Co reported 606 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 32,858 shares. Strs Ohio holds 310,206 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated accumulated 4,527 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 15,438 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 3,313 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviva Pcl holds 216,750 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,744 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L.