Bbr Partners Lifted Align Technology (ALGN) Holding; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 597,686 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.2 PCT, DOWN 0.1 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $284.3. About 478,336 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

