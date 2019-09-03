Bbr Partners Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Greystone Managed Investments Stake In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Has Increased

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 3.39 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.11. About 967,694 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Takes on Flow Traders, Jane Street in Europe ETFs; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,918 shares to 281,846 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 106,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,625 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Mega-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy to Weather U.S.-China Trade War Storm – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

