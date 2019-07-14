Bbr Partners Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Oz Management LP Trimmed Himax Technologies (HIMX) Holding By $1.92 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) stake by 85.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)’s stock declined 11.89%. The Oz Management Lp holds 105,550 shares with $337,000 value, down from 747,000 last quarter. Himax Technologies Inc now has $537.09M valuation. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2.83 million shares traded or 132.75% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018

Bbr Partners Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 7,161 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 47,634 shares with $2.02M value, up from 40,473 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $235.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HIMX,INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Himax Technologies Retains MZ Group as its Investor Relations Advisor – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Speculators Are Betting Again On Himax Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Oz Management Lp increased Canopy Growth Corp (Put) stake by 113,700 shares to 312,100 valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 65,700 shares and now owns 86,700 shares. Tesla Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 7,322 shares to 27,417 valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 1.82M shares and now owns 19,750 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,226 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 16,646 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 18,280 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blb&B Ltd Liability holds 318,488 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.24% or 324,571 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.03% stake. 1St Source Bankshares owns 142,517 shares. Gould Asset Management Ca accumulated 0.45% or 28,513 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 293,100 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 419,126 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.32M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Peak Asset Lc accumulated 0.47% or 32,223 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. UBS downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, January 31. Argus Research has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE:PFE) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.