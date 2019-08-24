Bbr Partners Increased By $910,504 Its Align Technology (ALGN) Position; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted By $11.93 Million Its Nvr (NVR) Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 44.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 3,206 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 10,334 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 7,128 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $13.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Nvr Inc (NVR) stake by 50.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 4,311 shares as Nvr Inc (NVR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 12,821 shares with $35.48 million value, up from 8,510 last quarter. Nvr Inc now has $12.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $116.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3546.23. About 23,783 shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 75.85% above currents $175.04 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% or 10,334 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 18,789 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 130,598 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.17 million shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 1,555 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Carroll Associates has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 14,265 were accumulated by Sit Invest Assocs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 4,255 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invests has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 12,545 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3,518 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 730 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,749 shares to 18,638 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 6,354 shares. Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A was reduced too.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 160,597 shares to 1.43M valued at $111.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 42,607 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 4.74% or 3,840 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 103 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 302 shares. Fragasso Group holds 311 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank And has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Macroview Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 43 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 691 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Us Bank & Trust De holds 78 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 13 shares. Addison Comm stated it has 0.18% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Pension owns 112 shares.