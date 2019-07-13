Bbr Partners Increased Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $910,504; As Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Shares Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut by $511,460 Its Holding

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 222,124 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James And Assoc owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 218,047 shares. Robinson Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated owns 12,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Inc accumulated 602,327 shares. 2.07M were reported by Eaton Vance. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors accumulated 214,281 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 79,239 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Whittier Tru Company holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 60,680 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Gradient Limited Co stated it has 9,820 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund (MYC) by 41,844 shares to 94,679 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE) by 436,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tudor Invest Et Al has 18,310 shares. Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated accumulated 60,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 148,061 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 105,261 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.26% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Waddell Reed invested in 87,600 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2,367 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.01% or 80,067 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 1,870 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc accumulated 1,102 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 1,565 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares to 10,984 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,792 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

