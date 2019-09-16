Bbr Partners Has Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $831,714; Share Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Increased Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $234.2. About 1.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 393.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 13,374 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 3.08 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Investment Management accumulated 0.08% or 7,085 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.23M shares. 280,090 are held by Hexavest. Gotham Asset Llc invested in 0.27% or 214,582 shares. Rbo & Com Ltd Llc owns 188,427 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap stated it has 13,143 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.86% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Advisors Lc owns 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 607,483 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,703 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 135,254 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Llc has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23.28M shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 181,562 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,676 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 4,856 shares to 1,075 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Short High Yield (SJB) by 73,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.30 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bartlett And Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Coe Mngmt Lc invested in 6,879 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.08 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP owns 661,206 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability Co has 1,417 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 1.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parkside Financial Bank And holds 0.13% or 1,628 shares in its portfolio. Stanley accumulated 5,890 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 192,324 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kistler has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fagan Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.