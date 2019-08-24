Bbr Partners Has Upped Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $3.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Starwood Prop (STWD) Stock Rose, Grassi Investment Management Raised Position by $5.99 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Issues $1.5B Floating Rate Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 09/04/2018 – ECUADOR TO INVESTIGATE GOLDMAN GOLD OPERATION: CELI; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.41 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares to 27,417 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).