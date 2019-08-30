Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Stock Value Rose; Beck Capital Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 29,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 43,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 836,343 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares to 10,334 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 14,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.