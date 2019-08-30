Bbr Partners Has Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $718,615 as Shares Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Its Position in Meritage (MTH) by $6.19 Million as Stock Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 140,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 294,548 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, down from 435,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 303,431 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense And Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 584,856 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinet Group In (NYSE:TNET) by 212,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.53 million for 12.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 455,239 shares. 44,526 are owned by Cap Impact Ltd Liability Corp. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,303 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 147,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 97,747 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 6,653 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,026 shares. Art holds 0.08% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 28,615 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,382 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

