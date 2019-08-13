Bbr Partners Has Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.11 Million; Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Ford Motor (F) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 15.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. It is down 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 11/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 15/03/2018 – Ford aims for `freshest line-up in the US’ by 2020; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD ASIA PACIFIC PRESIDENT FLEET SAYS EXPECTS NEARLY ALL FUTURE GROWTH IN CHINA WILL COME FROM LOCALLY PRODUCED MODELS; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.74 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares to 10,984 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,354 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).