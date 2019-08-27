Bbr Partners Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed By $523,260 Its 3M (MMM) Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased 3M (MMM) stake by 14.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 16,357 shares with $3.12 million value, down from 19,111 last quarter. 3M now has $89.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 324,718 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 18,638 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 23,387 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) stake by 83,040 shares to 161,184 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.33% above currents $155.81 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Llc has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M Kraus & invested in 0.42% or 3,451 shares. Monarch Mngmt reported 25,855 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 353,134 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 13 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr stated it has 1,054 shares. Pinnacle Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 160,083 shares or 12.24% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Llc invested in 160,596 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,318 shares. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.64% or 651,988 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 17,396 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.38% above currents $135.23 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report.

Bbr Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 4,298 shares to 27,988 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 218,679 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.53% or 424,283 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 4,197 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Ltd invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.57M were reported by Yacktman Asset L P. 72,600 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 472,708 shares. 2,294 are owned by Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,919 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 5.55M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.