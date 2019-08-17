Bbr Partners Has Boosted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Interdigital (IDCC) Shareholder General American Investors Company Upped Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 807,984 shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 399,285 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 182,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InterDigital Completes Acquisition of Technicolor R&I Unit – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nokia (NOK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Up Y/Y, 5G Plan on Track – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm +3% on possible Huawei ban exception – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), A Stock That Climbed 44% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 74,271 shares. Hikari Power holds 0.02% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 3,270 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 77,246 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 126,368 shares. Waters Parkerson Communications Lc accumulated 11,307 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 29,631 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,841 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Corporation New York has 1.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 41,837 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 287,273 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,177 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Llc has 525 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 99,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,231 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 12,872 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Covington Cap holds 199,105 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 45.93M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Stearns Finance Gru reported 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addison Company reported 29,015 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 2.78M shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 2.11% stake. Sit Inv Associate owns 251,748 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Thomas Story Son Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc World Inc reported 1.02M shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,330 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Excalibur accumulated 34,059 shares or 3.25% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,284 shares to 4,688 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,417 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.