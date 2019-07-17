Bbr Partners Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $430,144 as Market Valuation Rose; Caesars Entertain (CZR) Shares Declined While Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 288,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 878,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 13.20M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,792 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 4.62 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

